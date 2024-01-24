Triatomic Management LP Cuts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Triatomic Management LP decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for 0.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned about 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,872 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $602.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.26 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.