TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ:TPG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,235. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

