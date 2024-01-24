Towerview LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,478 shares during the quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

CRVS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 170,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

