Towerview LLC Buys 62,725 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.06% of Garrett Motion worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,725,356 shares of company stock worth $14,258,246 in the last ninety days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 476,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

