Towerview LLC Buys 19,822 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up approximately 3.3% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 2.62% of Alico worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 34.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 10,525.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 77.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 113.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a P/E ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Alico had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

