Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Down 4.1%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 34,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 150,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $732.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,351.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,800 shares of company stock worth $376,410. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

