Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.69

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 170352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0696325 earnings per share for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.