TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,268,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,578,956 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $63.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

