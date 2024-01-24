Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.12

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005331 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.25 billion and $27.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017944 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.35 or 0.99913298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00204940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,752,065 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,707,477.736591 with 3,457,252,166.3545556 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.11551017 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $33,455,495.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

