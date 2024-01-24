Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.91.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

