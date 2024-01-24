Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Toast Price Performance

TOST traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,612. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

