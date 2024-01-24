Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 279.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

