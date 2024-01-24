Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s current price.

LCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Tidewater Renewables stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.98. Tidewater Renewables has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$271.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

