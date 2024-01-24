Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.45 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $268.30 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,425,922,973 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

