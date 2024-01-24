The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,198,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605,499. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

