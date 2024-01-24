The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 5,303,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,423,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

