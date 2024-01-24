The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 558,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

