The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,187.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

