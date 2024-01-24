The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,400. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.48.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

