The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,782,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

NYSE HSY opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,065 shares of company stock worth $958,340. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

