The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

NYSE CLX opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

