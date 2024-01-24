The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,848. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 51,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

