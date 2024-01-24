Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $916.81 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $916.81 million and $25.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 989,304,665 coins and its circulating supply is 968,417,287 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

