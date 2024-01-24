Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

TXT opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

