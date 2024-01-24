Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

