Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.23. 2,717,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

