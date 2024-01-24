Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

