Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

