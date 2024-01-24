Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. 64,869,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,371,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $668.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.07 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.87.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

