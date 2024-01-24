Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,060,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

