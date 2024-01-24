Telsey Advisory Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

AMZN opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

