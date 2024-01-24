Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

