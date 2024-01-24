Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.67.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

