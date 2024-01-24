Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $421.83 and last traded at $429.03. 83,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 193,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.