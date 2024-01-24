TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $134.65, but opened at $143.39. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $143.23, with a volume of 725,828 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

