TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13, RTT News reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

