TD Cowen Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $51.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

