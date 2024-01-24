Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005765 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $74.69 million and approximately $16,460.90 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.25000481 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $15,143.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

