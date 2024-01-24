TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 1,276,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,568,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $60,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $21,633,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $24,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 2,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

