TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,473,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 5,894,885 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 0.16.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after buying an additional 1,824,094 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

