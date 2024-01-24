Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.81

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.81 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 2319893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $614.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

