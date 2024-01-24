Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $84.74 million and $2.70 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00594913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00178686 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021665 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

