Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 1,738,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

