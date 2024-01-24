Syon Capital LLC Takes $751,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.51. 289,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average is $291.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

