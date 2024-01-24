Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,424 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.
FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.15.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
