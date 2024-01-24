Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 509,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

