Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $23.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.34. 701,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.00 and a 1 year high of $857.24.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lam Research

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.