Syon Capital LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.64. 3,043,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $174.78. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

