Syon Capital LLC Invests $972,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.64. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $246.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

