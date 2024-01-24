Syon Capital LLC Invests $940,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,028,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average of $218.03. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

